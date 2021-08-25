Food truck battle will detirmine winner of free rent at 808.5 Main Street

The winning restauranter will win free rent for a year to open their first permanent location

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Three restauranteurs will go head to head in a big food truck battle on Wednesday night, in hopes of winning free rent in a very small building.

Up for grabs is free rent for a year inside 808.5 Main Street. The small space is sandwiched between the Kimbelberg Building, home of the K Haus Gallery, and the building now occupied by Oxford Pennant Manufacturing. The newly remodeled historic buildings are located at the foot of the 33 and next to St. Louis Church.

Character Properties launched the "Make It on Main" business competition to help a new restaurant operator open their first permanent brick and mortar location in the city, an opportunity they may not have been able to gain this year as they face the challenges of the pandemic.

The three finalists are Khoshmazeh Afghan Cuisine, Bloom and Rose Deli, and Dimples Pancakes. They'll borrow the Lloyd taco trucks for Wednesday night's competition, which is open to the public and will take place on Wednesday night at 5:30 p.m.