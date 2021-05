Remember Your Family Florist This Year

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Daybreak's Kevin O'Neill highlighted three local florists Wednesday, head of Mother's Day, and reminded WNYers to support neighborhood businesses when shopping for Mom this week.

Every mom has a favorite florist, and this holiday is a great chance to support them when buying for Mothers Day.

Here's some tips on what to get mom, and why buying local has its advantages when it comes to flowers.