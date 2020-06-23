Flamingo paddle boats bring a pop of pink to Hoyt Lake

The Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy introduced the boats to celebrate the start of summer.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Next time you take a walk in Delaware Park or drive by on the 198, you may notice a pop of pink in the middle of Hoyt Lake. The new FLOAT-mingo boats are a way to celebrate the city's Olmsted Parks system this summer.

The paddle boats are a collaboration between the Buffalo Maritime Center, which runs the Hoyt Lake Row Boats, and the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy. The tropical birds have been the unofficial mascot of the Olmsted Parks since they attempted to break a world record for most lawn flamingo's in Bidwell Park in 2018.

The parks' director of development and communications says she hopes the new boats inspire even more pride for the parks.

"I hope it helps people to think about the value that our great spaces provide, especially over the last few months, when many areas of the community have been closed," Catie Stephenson told 2 On Your Side. "The Olmsted Parks have really been able to offer what Olmsted originally intended, which is a space for people to go, and be socially distant and safe while still getting exercise and enjoying nature."

So far there is just one FLOAT-mingo boat, but a second one will appear on the lake soon. They're available to rent for $15 for half hour sessions at the boat house near the terrace in Delaware Park each day from 12-8 p.m.