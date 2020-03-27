During the troubling times of the coronavirus pandemic, kids are getting creative to spread joy. A first grade class in Kenmore recently tapped into their artistic talents to remind patients at Roswell Park they were thinking of them.

The first graders at St. John the Baptist School created hand-drawn e-cards to share with patients undergoing treatment. Their teacher, Melissa Richey, encouraged them to each draw a picture and write a short message as a way to lift their spirits.

Roswell Park shared the photos with the patients through the hospital's Facebook page, and they were met with touching responses.

"As they were coming in to me, and looking at the pictures, and reading their words, it was uplifting to me, so I can only imagine how that would feel to our patients as they were reading them," Richey told 2 On Your Side. "I think it goes to show, that even children, even kids as young as 6 or 7 can be doing things to reach out to others in the community."

Now, Richey and her students are challenging other kids to reach out to patients and healthcare workers at local hospitals, as well as grocery workers and other people on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, by sharing kind words and drawings. They're calling it #ProjectHappyHearts.

