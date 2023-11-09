First Buffalo Bills Block Party of the season set for Monday night

Chippewa will be closed from Delaware to Franklin for the event.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Mondays are usually sleepy nights in the Chippewa district of downtown Buffalo, but the block will be shut down for thousands of fans to cheer on the Buffalo Bills in their first game on the season Monday night.

Gates open at 6 p.m. for the official Bills Block Party, happening between Delaware and Franklin.

This is the fourth season that the Chippewa Alliance has held these outdoor parties to support the Bills while they're on the road.

Fans can watch the game on two giant LED walls with special effects and pop up vendors. Fans can also go inside to any of the six participating bars and restaurants on the strip that all work together to host the events.

The block parties began during the Bills playoff run in 2020, and they've remained a draw no matter the weater. Chippewa Alliance President and Rec Room Owner Chris Ring told 2 On Your Side they're expecting a crowd of 1,500 for the Bills season opener against the New York Jets.

"I think it's the Buffalo mentality," he said, "Every Bills game sells out whether it's negative 20 degrees or 65 degrees right? To sort of have that one kind of community effort where everybody comes together and parties and celebrates, eats, drinks the Buffalo way, I think it's just all about the experience."

Ring says the businesses involved look forward to hosting Bills fans during the season, especially for primetime games.

"It's kind of a shot in the arm when the Bills have these huge prime time games," he said. "It brings people down toCchippewa on off nights. You know, this district is predominantly busy on the weekends. A Monday night game where half the bars would be closed, to be open now with a couple thousand people down here is definitely a huge energy and a great addition to the business. "

There are six Bills Block Parties happening this season.