BUFFALO, N.Y. — This is Festival Fest. Festival Fest is the thing I do where I talk about things to do in Western New York.

There's probably only one thing you really need to know for this weekend and I don't mean to get sappy—you guys really mean a lot to me—it's Maple Weekend.

New York's Maple Producers are ready to pour some sugar on everybody!

To help celebrate the season, Hidden Valley Animal Adventure is hosting an all you can eat pancake buffet. And they said something about Crème brulee pancakes—just so you know.

Gowanda Fire Department is serving up all you can eat pancakes this weekend as well.

You are invited to Gather round a traditional St. Joseph's table in Lackawanna March 19th. And if you want to work it all off, St. Gabriel's parish Hall in Elma is offering polka lessons March 20th.

Here's a question: What happens when you put St. Patrick, St. Joseph and Dingus Day together? It's one epic party happening March 24th as three celebrations become one with the Tri-Ethnic Celebration at The Buffalo Irish center.

