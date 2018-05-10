First things first. Have an event you want featured on Festival Fest? Email Kate and her chair at festivalfest@wgrz.com.

Let's get into it!

We begin this week with a chance to celebrate and help a girl who has inspired so many people

Stellabration is happening October 13 in North Tonawanda.

All proceeds benefit Stella Usiak & her family.

Stella's been battling leukemia most of her life. Money raised will help with medical expenses.

Fall Fun continues in WNY.

While things frequently go off the rails here on Festival Fest they are right on track for the Fall Foliage Train Rides. They cost $18 and depart from the Medina Railroad Museum.

Another great way to see the beauty of Western New York is by visiting its artists. Meet 40 artisans at 32 locations with unique working studios through the Allegany Artisans Studio Tour October 13 & 14.

In Oktoberfest news:

SGTV Edelweiss, Buffalo's Oldest German Dance Group (85 years and counting) holds its 85th Oktoberfest on October 13 in Cheektowaga.

Buffalo's Own Oktoberfest continues 10 - 8 October 13 & 14 at Canalside

Peek N Peak's Fall Fest is October 13 & 14

The Erie County Fall Festival is happening at Como Lake Park from 10 -3 October 13.

Festifall is the premiere fall festival for Southtowns and fun for the whole family in West Seneca October 13.

Elma hosts its Pumpkin Festival October 13.

A folk dance group from Ukraine will perform at Daemen College's Wick Center. It's happening

Wednesday, October 10 at 7:30pm.

Scare up an appetite Annual Haunted Food Truck Rodeo Friday, October 12 from 5pm - 8pm at the Iron Island Museum

The Niagara Falls Firefighters are holding their 5th Christmas Toy Fund Charity 5 and 10 K.

Thin Man Brewery's Oktoberfest is October 13 from 11am - 6pm Ciderfest at The Terrace in Delaware Park runs from 12 - 5 on October 13.

Tailormade Music Festival is scheduled at Buffalo River works October 13 from 7 - Midnight.

And finally, the second Saturday of the month means it's time for Buffalo Gay Bingo and this month there's a vampire theme.

Calling it right now. That may be the best sentence I say all week.

That's Festival Fest: the greatest thing to happen to Monday since the three-day weekend.

One more thing to put on the calendar: local Restaurant Week starts October 15.

One more thing to put on the calendar: local Restaurant Week starts October 15.

