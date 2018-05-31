Festival season is here and one thing is for sure, if you can't find somewhere to eat something on a stick this summer--you're doing it wrong. There are so many events happening in Western New York , Daybreak's Kate Welshofer nearly set the newsroom on fire printing out her list of festivals.

If it's a thing and you can celebrate it, you better believe there's a festival for it. Festival Fest is the rapid fire recap to get you in that festive spirit.

It all starts this weekend.

Buffalo Greek Fest gets things going Friday at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church of Buffalo encouraging visitors to be Greek for a Day. It's a whole weekend of music and folk dancing and food items you should just eat instead of trying to pronounce.

On June 3rd, Step Out Buffalo hosts a new and improved Buffalo Pints and Pierogi Fest at Riverworks. The fest features swimsuit season defying attractions like beer stations and a pierogi eating contest.

Make good choices.

Allentown is the place to be the second weekend in June for one of the top 100 art shows in the country. It draws tens of thousands of people to the neighborhood every year.

And Country fans will pack Coca-Cola field once again for the 2018 WYRK Toyota Taste of Country

Also happening June 8th and 9th is Albion's Strawberry festival.

The third weekend in June celebrates Juneteenth at Martin Luther King Jr. Park. Channel 2 is a proud sponsor of this festival. It is the 3rd largest celebration of its kind in the world. Juneteenth is the oldest known observance of the ending of slavery in the U.S.

Also on June 16th and 17th, my garden club gals in Lewiston would want to make sure I mention Garden Fest. There are events throughout the weekend.

The Buffalo Brewers Festival wets Western New York's whistle Saturday, June 23rd. It features more than 30 of the finest regional craft breweries and cideries. 21 and over please for that one.

Something for everyone that weekend, though, at River Fest Park. It's the festival with arguably one of the best names in the game Wurstfest! This is the German-AMerican musicians annual celebration of sausage and beer. It's happening June 24th

The month rounds out with the Taste of Diversity Festival on Grant Street June 30th and the Summer Soul Festival at Canalside.

I know what you're thinking, Kate...you missed one. At least, probably, yes! This is just a sampling of what's happening in June. We have a complete list of festivals in WNY right here!

