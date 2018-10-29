This is Festival Fest. The thing I do where I talk about things to do in Western New York.

Welcome!

Last week was all about the fun of dressing up on Halloween and this week I wanted to do something a little more spooky.

Remember when I went to Kelkenberg Farm?

Well, while I was there, we got chatting about Halloween and they told me I had to check out Delaware Road in Clarence. Word on the street or road (and the Internet) is that it’s haunted. Dozens of people have reported strange things happening there.

So I went online and read all I could find and figured I might as well take a drive and see what I could scare up. Here’s the thing: I didn’t think I should go alone and so I decided it was a perfect time to bring back a friend of the show for a feature many of you know and love or love to hate called “Underwhelming Adventures” with Kevin O'Neill.

Kevin does not believe in ghosts, but I do. Still, he agreed to go along.

Watch the video to see our special Festival Fest reunion and what strange things we encountered so far.

Then, be sure to tune into Daybreak on Halloween for our full (Underwhelming Adventure-style) investigation of Delaware Road.

Here's a list of this week's events. Due to some technical difficulties this week, many of the events landed here. If you have one to add, please send an email to festivalfest@wgrz.com.

Statler Ghost Tours for November 5th have sold out BUT there are more tours later in November.

Paranormal Oddities presents the Day of the Dead Sugar Skull Night. Celebrate the Day of the Dead and your creativity with painting your very own seven inch solid plaster sugar skull.

Peek n' Peak throws its Wurst Party Ever November 3.

Buffalo Dreams Fantastic Film Festival is happening November 2-8. (Wait until you hear Kevin reveal his favorite scary movie. I almost spit coffee all over myself.)

Granny’s Boot Antiques hosts a Holiday Open House November 3.

42nd Annual Clarence Holiday Arts and Crafts Show November 3 and 4

Christmas in the Country November 1-4 at the fairgrounds in Hamburg.

Greater Buffalo Firefighters Pipe and Drums band is holding its 7th annual Pipes & Pints Night on November 2nd, 7pm at the Iron Workers Hall in west Seneca

The Lancaster Police/Fire Dispatchers are hosting a Meat Raffle on Saturday, Nov 3rd at the Twin District Fire Hall.

St. Paul's in Ellicottville is hosting its annual Christkindl Arts and Crafts Market on Saturday, November 3rd from 9am - 4pm. There will be more 50 artists selling homemade candles, soaps, hand-carved wooden crafts, jewelry, quilts, paintings, wreaths, primitive crafts and more. A great stop to get a jump on your holiday shopping.

Jamestown holds its annual Halloween Fun Fest on Halloween night at the former Allen Park Ice Rink from 6 - 8 p.m.

Get ready for the streets to transform as Fusion Dance Studio and Osteria 166 present Thriller on October 31 at 8 and 9 p.m.

Again, if you have an event to add for this coming weekend of November 3 and 4 or for future weekends, send me an email at festivalfest@wgrz.com.

