This is a special message from Festival Fest.

Hi, this is the cast of Festival Fest. The following is a special message from Kate Welshofer and The Chair.

We're here today to publicly acknowledge the truth about Festival Fest.

Namely, that it's disappointing. You can count on it.

With so many amazing events throughout Western New York every weekend, we're bound to miss a few a long the way. We know it's a bummer.

And so, this week we just wanted to take the time to say...

We're sorry.

We're sorry Taste of Grand Island happening the 4th Saturday of every September for mentioning The Taste of the Market celebrating 130 years of the Broadway market

Both great events happening September 22nd.

And, this isn't an excuse but we'll just never forgive ourselves if we leave out Oinktoberfest BBQ cookoff at The Great Pumpkin Farm.

Plus, if we leave out Borderland Music and Arts Festival at Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora to remind everybody about the Happy Birthday Gershwin Concert at Kleinhan's Music hall September 22nd, where does that leave us?

Biking straight into trouble with 2018 Buffalo Niagara American Heart Association American Stroke Association Cycle Nation.

Sure we could drown our sorrows but the question is where?

The Ballpark Brew Bash a Coca-Cola Field?

The Fall Zoo Brew at the Buffalo Zoo?

Malt Madness Home Brew Competition at Rusty Nickel Brewing Company

Lewiston Harvest and Hops Festival

The Niagara Grape and Wine Festival (I mean at least then I have until September 30th to enjoy it)

Niagara Wine Trail Harvest Festival

Or do we just say you know what? We're just going to forget the whole thing and Party on the Portico at the Buffalo History Museum September 21st.

I mean, we could just try to get away from it all and, believe me, we've thought about it

Hop on The Erie Canal Trolley Tour at Forest Lawn Cemetery for two hours on September 22nd?

Hide under a bed at the Autumn Tour of Homes on Lafayette Avenue on Saturday for an admission price of $30?

I don't know.

And, you know, your troubles always find you.

They find you like crowds find Oktoberfest in Williamsville

or the first ever Summer Send Off in Derby

or like caramel corn finds Country Harvest at the Buffalo Zoo

Could we write out our feelings at Chalkfest Buffalo and Art Show.

But then I think, would it just be wiser to knit an apology scarf for the WNY Fiber Arts Festival?

I don't have all the answers, but you know who might?

A wise old owl at the Annual Wildlife Festival in Lewiston.

We want to thank you and we hope you will accept our apology.

As always, we welcome your feedback and any events we missed, we are happy to add to our list here.

Thank you for watching.

We'll see you next time.

