FeedMore WNY looking for votes in Land Rover Defender contest

You can vote for FeedMore WNY to win a customized Defender 130 now through Wednesday, October 4.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Just like many local organizations, FeedMore WNY is gearing up for winter and paying special attention to their storm preparations. The hunger-fighting non-profit is hoping they'll be able to get food to more people during the worst of storms, by adding an impressive new vehicle to their fleet.

FeedMore WNY is a finalist for Land Rover's Defender Service Honorees Award. They're up against 19 other non-profits around the country, all with different missions to enhance their communities. The winner will get a customized Defender 130.

FeedMore WNY's Chief Communications Officer Collin Bishop says that while a Land Rover may be a luxury vehicle, the Defender 130's all terrain capabilities can navigate the worst of Buffalo winter conditions, like we saw during the Christmas Blizzard of 2022.

"We told that story and Land Rover listened and made us a finalist this year for the Defender 130, and the next step of that is now community voting," Bishop said. "People can vote for FeedMore WNY to win that Land Rover 130 and that service vehicle would then be here among our fleet of vehicles and we would use that in the worst kinds of storms when the roads are still terrible to make sure that food gets to wherever it needs to go."

The Defender's storage space can fit more than 400 meals in a single trip, making it easier for FeedMore WNY to reach many isolated people during a storm in a single trip.

You can vote for FeedMore WNY to win through the Land Rover website once a day through 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, October 4.