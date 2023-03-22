FeedMore WNY highlights critical need for volunteers

Close to 6,000 Western New Yorkers receive meals through FeedMore's Meals on Wheels program every day.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — From St. Patrick's Day to March Madness and the first day of spring, there's a lot to celebrate in March. For FeedMore WNY, the third month of the year is a time to applaud those to deliver meals through the Meals on Wheels program.

Meals on Wheels provides close to 6,000 Western New Yorkers with a freshly prepared meal each day. Most of those meals are delivered by volunteers who give up their lunch hour to provide this critical service. During March for Meals, some recognizable leaders have been delivering meals, including Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.

"So many people in our community are homebound, so many people need that support, that nutritious food and those well-being checks," Public Relations Manager Catherine Shick said, "Having this March for Meals event really allows us to draw in community leaders, government officials, to help take on those meals throughout the week, spread awareness about the program, and bring visibility to it and hopefully get more volunteers."