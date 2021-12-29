Families flock to Explore & More Children's Museum for winter break fun

The museum is celebrating holidays around the world all week, with a grand finale countdown to noon on Friday for New Year's Eve.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Just because school’s out for the week doesn’t mean the learning or the fun has to stop.

For families who aren't all partied out yet, Explore and More Children’s Museum is celebrating holidays around the world over winter break this week.

“It’s a great opportunity to come to the museum," Senior Manager of Community and Strategic Initiatives Lisa Chrapowicz told 2 On Your Side. "We have a variety of activities available in our art studio, STEM activities in our Tinker Tank.”

The African American Cultural Center will be at the museum at noon on Wednesday for drumming and dancing in the Moving Waterways exhibit on the ground floor.

On Thursday, Barbs Book Buddies will be there for storytelling and activities based on holidays around the world.

Friday is the grand finale, New Year's Eve, with a countdown to noon.

"We’ll have bubbles, a ball drop at noon and also at 3," Chrapowicz said. "We’ll have D.J. Bonkers coming in, and he’ll be spinning those family-friendly tunes, as we have a dance party here at the museum. We will also have face painting set up in our art studio, and children and adults alike, if they’d like to, can come and get their face painted.”

That’s on top of all the daily exhibits and activities, like the Delta Sonic car wash, cooking gallery, treehouse, and more.

“We have a jam-packed week of fun here, we just want the opportunity for families to be able to play and learn together," Chrapowicz said. "Explore and More, The Ralph C. Wilson children's museum is the place to be.”