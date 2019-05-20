BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Silo City Vertical Tour is one of the most popular tours offered by Explore Buffalo, but it's not for the faint of heart. The online registration form contains a disclaimer warning people that it's "physically demanding," and not recommended for those who are afraid of heights.

"It's a lot of stairs to go up," Explore Buffalo Executive Director Brad Hahn explained. "So if you're afraid of heights, we recommend the ground tour option where you don't go up all those stairs."

The tour takes visitors up about fifteen flights of stairs, to the top of one of the grain elevators at Silo City, with stops along the way to admire the unique views the historical structures offer. Depending on your vantage point and the weather conditions, you're able to see downtown Buffalo, Niagara Falls, the Buffalo River, Lake Erie, and some landmarks south of the city such as the Our Lady of Victory Basilica in Lackawanna and the field house at New Era Field.

"This is the story of Buffalo," Hahn said. "The hard working people who made this a great city, and we're happy to tell that story on our tours."

For all the upcoming tour times and information, visit www.explorebuffalo.org.