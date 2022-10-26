Explore & More unveils accessible indoor playground

The museum teamed up with Mason's Mission to build the new attraction.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Explore & More Ralph Wilson Junior Children's Museum has unveiled its new fully-accessible indoor playground.

The museum teamed up with Mason's Mission and used funding from Give 716 to make it happen. The playground is designed for children of all abilities to enjoy, with more accessible equipment than the average playground.

Even though there are now a few inclusive playgrounds being around Western New York, Explore and More's stands out because it's indoors, and can be used all year and no matter the weather. Explore and More said

"The winter months get really cold, and we have some tremendously beautiful playgrounds, of course Mason's Missions are our favorite," CEO Michelle Urbanczyk, CEO said.

"But then we found in the winter we did not have a place for kids to come and play, and kids who especially needed exclusive playgrounds to play."