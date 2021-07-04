Explore & More Opens With New Price, New Attraction

Reduced Price For April: $7.16

Explore & More is ready to host families for Easter week, and for the month of April, with a special price. For $7.16, matching Buffalo’s area code, individuals can check out the immersive play and learn experience.

The museum suggests that guests schedule their visit on the website because, due to Covid protocols, they are operating at diminished capacity. They have also recently opened a new car wash interactive experience.

The canalside attraction is re-opened and ready for western New York families.