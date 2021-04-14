Explore Buffalo tour season will begin April 24th

There are 167 tours around Buffalo and Western New York available.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Walking and biking have been popular activities since the start of the pandemic. Now, there's a new way to explore parts of Buffalo and Western New York on foot or bike this spring and summer.

Explore Buffalo is now booking tours for the upcoming season, which launches April 24th and runs through May 31st. The non-profit is offering 167 total sessions, with 50 walking tour options, as well as five bike tours.

There are twelve newly created tours, including ones that will take patrons through parts of East Aurora, Lackawanna, and Tonawanda.

Explore Buffalo will be following the same Covid procedures it adopted last year. Tour groups will be limited to ten people, and reservations and masks will be required.

For a full list of tours available, click here.