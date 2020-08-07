Explore Buffalo resuming in-person walking and bike tours

The non-profit has been limited to guiding people on virtual tours around Buffalo during the Covid-19 pandemic

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With so many summer events and festivals cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, many people have been looking for ways to get outside and explore parts of Buffalo they may not normally get to see.

Explore Buffalo's walking and bike tours will resume on Thursday, July 9th. There will be more than forty tours to choose from in neighborhoods around the both city and suburbs, led by volunteer docents. The 90-minute will be limited to ten people at a time, and masks and reservations will be required.

They'll be taking extra precautions for the heat this week, too.

"We're starting some tours at 9 o'clock in the morning for example and adding more in the evening, so 6-6:30," Executive Director Brad Hahn told 2 On Your Side. "There's not going to be large gatherings anytime in the near future, so this is a way to still get out, connect with people, connect with our volunteers. Our docents do it in a way that's safe and meaningful."

There are a few new tours on the schedule, including in the Village of Kenmore. The first week will be for their Explorer Pass members only, then the tours will be open to the general public next Thursday, which happens to be 7/16 day.