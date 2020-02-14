BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Explore and More Children's Museum is set to re-open after shutting down for several days to construct three brand-new exhibits.

The exhibits include an interactive tree house, accessible for anyone with physical or developmental disabilities.

There is also a new car service center, presented by West Herr, where children can learn more about the auto trade.

Finally, the museum unveiled a new market exhibit on the first floor, inspired by the West Side Bazaar. A separate exhibit is opening soon and will be based on the iconic Broadway Market.

