Explore and More celebrates first birthday at Canalside Museum

The museum had originally planned to celebrate its first anniversary downtown back in April.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Explore and More originally planned to celebrate its first birthday at its new Canalside museum back in April. Like many people have had to over the last few months, it had to scale down and delay celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the party is now in full swing until the end of August.

Some of the festivities happening at the museum include a scavenger hunt throughout the building, a wishing wall where families can share wishes and win gifts from Wegmans, and storytime sessions with Evergreen Health, with books that tie into Buffalo Pride Week. There's also an online auction fundraiser happening for the grown-ups.

Behind the scenes, the museum is looking ahead to the fall. They're developing new ideas to help parents throughout the upcoming school year when many students will likely still be doing a lot of their learning from home.

"We're working on some ways to kind of help complement whatever the school systems do, whether it's virtual, in person, a hybrid," said Marketing Manager Jess Basil. "We really do want to be a resource for parents to help with play, help to learn. So we're working on some different ways that we can kind of maybe fill in that gap."

Basil says one possibility could be a daylong "homework helper" program, for kids to attend on days when they're not in school. She says more information on these potential programs will be available soon.

Explore and More's first birthday celebration continues through Friday, August 28. Anyone with an August birthday will get free admission. The museum is open Wednesdays through Saturday and masks and reservations are required.