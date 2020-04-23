BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kelly Schlee, the owner of Vibe Salon in Williamsville, said she wouldn't normally recommend anyone who isn't licensed to try cutting or coloring hair. However, these are unprecedented times, and with salons closed for weeks now, her clients have started to ask for her advice for covering their roots or helping their husbands with haircuts.

So, Schlee has been sharing videos from her home, using her children as models to teach her clients some of the basics.

1) Men's Haircuts:

For men's cuts, Kelly says to use clippers to clean up the sides and use upwards and outwards motions. Remember, you can always take more off, but you can't put it back on.

Kelly says, if you have longer hair and don't want to actually take scissors to it, now is a good time to experiment with a different part or style to change things up. She also encourages people with long hair to avoid heat styling as much as possible, so when you can get back to a salon, your hair is healthy for your fresh cut.

For additional how-to videos from Kelly and her team, follow her on Instagram.