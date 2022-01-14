Excitement builds for Buffalo Bills playoff game

Bills Mafia Co-Founder Del Reid shares emotions of the fanbase ahead of game day.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — What does it feel like to go to a Buffalo Bills playoff game?

Bills Mafia Co-Founder and defacto spokesman for Bills fans everywhere, Del Reid, doesn't know yet. He's going to find out Saturday night, when the Bills host the Patriots at home in Orchard Park for wildcard weekend.

"It's the first time I'll ever be to a playoff game. I didn't have the opportunity to go last year," Reid told 2 On Your Side Friday morning. "For so many people in that stadium it's going to be the first time, or the first time in a long time, so I think Bills Mafia is ready. It doesn't matter what the weather is. We're going to be there and we're going to be loud."

While a lot has been made about the frigid forecasted temperature and the historic significance of the Bills hosting a playoff game with full stadium capacity for the first time this century, Reid is more focused on the opponent.

"The fact that the Bills have the opportunity to beat the Patriots in the playoffs, it's almost like slaying a dragon," he said "I know that the Bills are the division winners, but this is a chance where we can actually like defend that title now and really stick it to New England, would be nice."

The team has come a long way in the time since the Bills Mafia movement launched about 10 years ago, when they were in the middle of the longest playoff drought in the league.

"I don't know about validation so much, but nobody's going to call us bandwagoners," Reid said. "We've been here since day one. Bills Mafia has always existed, I mean there's been that name now for 10 years, but Bills fans have always shown up and you know, I think we're all ready for this to happen and for this team to take the final step."