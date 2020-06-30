Re-imagined event will bring a new wave of public art to Buffalo this fall.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new wave of public art is coming to Buffalo for a limited time this fall.

PLAY/GROUND is the art event that usually takes over the former Medina High School building for a weekend, with immersive and Instagram-able exhibits in each classroom. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the organizers recently decided to move this year's event to outdoor spaces around the city of Buffalo instead.

They have locations secured already, including Explore and More Children's Museum, the Burchfield Penney Arts Center and Hotel Henry. Now, they're seeking proposals from artists to create the installations.

"PLAY/GROUND in the past has had sold out opening nights with hundreds and hundreds of people, and overall through the weekend it's thousands of people," said Emily Reynolds, one of the event organizers. "We're thinking that's probably not the best way to go this year. But something that people can experience at their own pace, from their car possibly even, if they'd like to, seemed far more 2020 speed."

Reynolds and her fellow organizers say they hope artists think beyond murals for their proposals. They're expecting interactive installations including sculptures and live performances.