Erie Basin Marina gardens are growing in more ways than one

"Trial Garden" Tests New Flowers For Seed Companies

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you visit Canalside without walking or driving to Erie Basin Marina, you might be missing the prettiest spot in Buffalo.

The marina’s gardens have never been lovelier. And if you haven’t been there in a while, the flower show has jumped across the street and now lines the entrance to Erie Basin Marina.

For over 50 years, the horticulturalist responsible for all this beauty is Stanley Swisher.

Stanley used to manage the garden as a Buffalo employee. While, the city still owns the property, it’s Smith Boys Marina, a private company, that employs Stan to keep it beautiful now.

Stan is given seedlings with ostentatious names like 'Impatient Solar Scape Magenta Bliss', then he lets the seed companies know how they did.

So far, it’s been a great weather summer, without Stan’s two nemeses: wind and too much rain.

The next time you have a day with no plans, come on by the marina and take this breathtaking walk among over 2,000 plants and flowers. You’ll see volunteers hard at work making Buffalo a more beautiful place and you have a good chance of running into Stan, the man.

No charge, of course, to walk around the garden. The gardens are open every day, and a perfect way to spend a summer afternoon. There are also food options nearby to purchase to enjoy a nice picnic.

For more information on the Erie Basin Marina and all that there is to do there, check out their website at: http://www.eriebasinmarina.org/