Thirty high school seniors that are enrolled in Erie 1 BOCES in Cheektowaga have built a ranch style, 1248 square foot home over the course of the student year. That house will be auctioned off Friday 9AM in the rear parking lot of the Harkness Career Center, at 99 Aero Drive.

Kevin O'Neill went live Wednesday morning on Daybreak. Most of the students will enter the building trades upon graduation. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the program, which is already planning to build another house with next year's senior class. Cash Auctioneers is the company auctioning off the house Friday, June 8th.

© 2018 WGRZ