Emmanuel Sanders jumps off team plane, onto stage in Nashville to greet Bills fans

The receiver was spotted soaking in the love from the travelling fan base ahead of Monday night's game against the Titans.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Even though thousands of Bills fans have been in Nashville ahead of Monday night's game against the Titans since late last week, the team didn't actually arrive until Sunday evening.

According to social media posts, at least one member of the team didn't waste any time getting out and greeting some of the faithful fans who made the trip to the Music City.

Wide Receiver Emmanual Sanders was caught on camera by at least one Twitter user, hopping on stage at a Nashville Bar and leading the many Bills fans in attendance in the Shout Song and a "Let's Go Buffalo" chant.

For any Bills fans at the game, the BFLO store is bringing their BFLO Bills Mafia Wagon and selling "BFLO Invasion" towels. A portion of proceeds from your purchase go directly toward Oishei Children’s Hospital and the Nashville Children’s Alliance.

If you're looking for a spot to watch the game, the Transit Drive-In will be showing it on the big screen alongside tonight's episode of "The Voice." They will be waiting to see Lockport's own Joshua Vicanti perform in the Battle Rounds.