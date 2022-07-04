Emily's Restaurant reopening with new owners

For decades, Emily's Restaurant has been an important staple in the Black Rock neighborhood in Buffalo, now it's reopening under new ownership.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A neighborhood favorite in Buffalo is making its return after the owner decided to close the doors last year.

For decades, Emily's Restaurant has been an important staple in the Black Rock neighborhood in Buffalo, on the corner of Hertel Avenue and Tonawanda Street. Because of health issues, the former owner turned off its lights and closed the doors recently because he was no longer able to keep it running. Now, a new family is in town and their dreams are finally coming true.

"We were planning on opening up a restaurant in about two years but this fell on our lap. Sam, who was the previous owner, was amazing to us and helped us get it together. So, we are here," said Steven Dominguez, one of the new owners of Emily's Restaurant said.

And now that they are here, they don't ever want to leave.

"We learned that it is a 'City of Good Neighbors' and ever since we have gotten here it has proven over and over again. Because our neighbors came out and helped us shovel out the snow. Everybody we've met has been super supportive," said co-owner Rachael Dominguez.

Next time you come to Emily's Restaurant, their menu won't look the same.

"We've been calling it 'Modern Americana.' We just really want to update the menu so it's all the favorites but just a little modernized," Steven said.

They'll also introduce a coffee mug program where all the regulars can have their own mug.

"And, we'll keep it here for you nice and clean," Steven said.

"Everyone's name will be on the mug. So, it will be their personal mug," Rachael said.

"Just touches like that. We really just want to be a part of the community and make you feel like you are part of the family," Steven said.