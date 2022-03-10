Ellicottville to celebrate the end of ski season with Winter Carnival Weekend

Dozens of events are planned for Holiday Valley and downtown Ellicottville on March 12 and March 13.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — We might get another blast of winter weather this weekend, but it's Mardi Gras weekend in Ellicottville, when the skiers, snowboarders, and the whole town comes together to send off the winter season.

This year marks the return of a full slate of activities at Holiday Valley, such as a new snow golf tournament, snowbar, beer slalom, dummy downhill, as well as plenty of events for kids.

"We're so excited that it's back in full swing," Marketing Director Jane Eshbaugh told 2 On Your Side. "It's just the celebration of a great winter, and welcome to spring, and spring skiing. Just celebrate a great year."

"We've had kind of modified carnivals over the last two years. We tried to still have events, but not create large groups of people together but still able to do things outside," she continued. "Now we're back to our normal schedule."

The highlight of the weekend is the big parade at 6:30 p.m. Saturday through downtown Ellicottville.

"The weekend is a really fun celebration of a great season, welcome to spring skiing, and a chance to just enjoy your fellow skiers and snowboarders on the mountain."

Just because it's Winter Carnival Weekend, doesn't mean skiing stops now. Holiday Valley officials tell 2 On Your Side they have plenty of snow and plan on keeping the slopes open through April 10.

