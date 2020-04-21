BUFFALO, N.Y. — A lot has happened since the first weekend in March. That's when Eden High School presented their production of the musical 42nd Street. Despite all that's changed in the world, the cast hasn't forgotten their time steps, and they put their dancing feet together in a virtual reunion performance.

The musical features many elaborate tap numbers, which a majority of the students in the 50-member cast had to learn to do just for this show. The students have naturally missed singing and dancing together in recent weeks. So Director Matt Gould, and his daughter, Gianna, organized a virtual encore of the show's signature number.

The Goulds got 24 of the cast members to film themselves tapping in their homes, and then edited the footage together with some from their on stage performance last month. The results prove that a little separation won't keep this cast from missing a beat.

Check out the full virtual performance from the cast in the video below.

RELATED: Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra musicians keeping their chops up at home

RELATED: Watch an orchestra seamlessly perform 'Bolero' from quarantine

RELATED: Amherst High School hopes to inspire with virtual choir