BUFFALO, N.Y. — For Shentelle Bell, Emergency Department Team Leader at ECMC, getting through the coronavirus pandemic all comes down to one phrase.

"I say this too shall pass. This will pass. We'll get over it together," the 18-year veteran nurse told 2 On Your Side.

Bell has spent the majority of her nursing career in the emergency room, and she's now leading a team of 70 nurses through this unprecedented time in her field.

"I'm just happy that I'm with a team that's positive and don't complain," she shared. "Just come in and get the job done, and do what we have to do, ensuring that we provide quality and safe care to patients. So I will say that's the one thing that has not deviated that has not changed. We will continue to provide quality care to patients despite what is going on."

Bell said another thing keeping her going is the way her staff is coming together and supporting each other, by doing things like picking up shifts to help fellow nurses with childcare. That, and the outpouring of community support from Western New Yorkers.

When asked how to thank a nurse on the final day of Nurses Week, Bell had this to say.

"Just encourage them, let them know you're there for them and we'll get through it together. We'll get through it together as a nation, as the city of Buffalo and we'll get over it. This too shall pass."

You can help the front line workers at ECMC through this link.

You can also keep sharing your nurse photos with us as we offer a final Salute 2 Nurses with the hashtag #BeOn2.

RELATED: Emergency room nurse explains what it's like being on the front lines of the front line

RELATED: Salute 2 Nurses of Western New York

RELATED: Nurses describe what it's like inside at the state's only all-COVID-19 hospital

RELATED: WNY nurses say families both at work and home are helping them stay strong while fighting a pandemic

RELATED: Nurses Week: Meet Christie Leas, Critical Care Unit Manager at ECMC