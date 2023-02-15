East Aurora florist devastated after losing wedding ring in 29th year of marriage

An florist in East Aurora, Cheryl Gicewicz, lost her wedding ring, right in the middle of the busiest season for flowers, on Valentine's Day.

There are still no leads on where the local florist wedding ring is at.

Cheryl Gicewicz has never gone without her wedding ring, until now. She is the owner of Flowers by Nature in East Aurora.

For 29 years, Gicewicz has never taken off her wedding ring. She said her grandma told her on the day of her wedding day to never take it off or else she'll lose it.

She never did. She believes it might have slipped off sometime on Friday. On that day, she was cleaning and helped fill hundreds of flower orders to get ready for Valentine's Day.

She's since retraced her steps, and reached out to her customers, but now, she thinks it may be out of her flower shop.

"We've had done a lot that day. There wasn't just one can of compost. There wasn't just one garbage bag. I have washed buckets, I have potted plants that day. I have stuffed bags with macarons. I have cleaned flowers. It was everywhere. It wasn't that I was just in the office that day," Gicewicz told 2 On Your Side.

She doesn't have a picture of it, but she describes it as a vintage silver ring with a square setting. If you have sent flowers recently with Flowers by Nature, you might want to check on your loved ones.