Clumsy, drunk and glamorous is not the name of my unauthorized autobiography (let that sink in,) rather it's the description of a creature we find to be the epitome of delightful here on Daybreak. Plus, a questionable product with a price tag will leave you breathless.

But first, in What's Trending today: PUPPIES!

If you're going to be anywhere near Arizona anytime soon, I have a great volunteer opportunity for you!

Recently, more than 30 wolf dogs were rescued from puppy mill in California. Now, the dogs are being cared for at a dog sanctuary in Arizona until they find new homes. They need volunteers to play with the dogs and cuddle them (!!!), so they can be socialized and ready for adoption!

The sanctuary literally has its hands full with all of the dogs, plus two pregnant mommy dogs who are ready to deliver anytime now.

Someone book my ticket to Arizona.

Holidays are right around the corner and this is really something for someone who has everything.

You can now buy a can of fresh New Zealand air. A company called Kiwiana is selling cans of fresh air in packs of four. A "value pack" comes with four cans of air. According to the company, "Pure Fresh New Zealand Air" is the "purest air you will ever breathe".

Apparently, each canister contains 130 to 140 "deep breaths" and it comes with a mask-like device you can place over your mouth or nose to inhale the air.

Now for the fun part: it retails for $65.

Take a breath.

Just a reminder, you can receive endless amounts of hot air on Daybreak for free.

I realize this all seems nuts until you realize that New Zealand also has named its Bird of the Year and it's a real doozy.

The Kereru is a delightful creature that most closely resembles a green pigeon in a tank top.

This bird is native to New Zealand and is best known for, wait for it, getting drunk.

It eats fermented fruit and lots of it. It is known for being "clumsy, gluttonous, drunk and glamorous." In other words, it's a real spirit animal.

All hail the New Zealand's Bird of the Year!

