BUFFALO, N.Y. — Have you ever wanted to see the view from the top of the Electric Tower or the inside of the new Delaware North headquarters? Thirty-six of Buffalo's most iconic buildings will be open to the public for a one-day, self-guided tour as part of the "Doors Open Buffalo" event on Saturday, June 15th.

The event is free and runs from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Explore Buffalo invites visitors to start their day at the main information hub at the Central Library, or to choose any of the participating buildings as a starting point. You can pick up a map at any of the locations, all within a one mile radius of the library.

Some of the buildings participating in "Doors Open Buffalo" include the Ellicott Square Building, the Electric Tower, Hotel Lafayette, M&T Gold Dome at Fountain Plaza, the Historic Colored Musicians Club, St. Michael's, St Paul's, and the Mansion on Delaware. The full list can be found here.