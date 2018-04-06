It's a whole new world for Disney princesses.

A North Carolina graphic designer is getting a lot of a lot of attention for his illustrations of your Disney favorites as career women. Matt Burt has transformed Ana and Elsa from Frozen into climate change scientists. Jasmine is a U-N ambassador, Moana follows the ocean as an officer in the Navy and

Sleeping Beauty's Aurora is a CEO for a coffee company.

Burt says the careers not only fit their movies-- but are also traditionally male-dominated fields.

He says he was motivated to make these very popular characters even more inspiring.

We're getting down toward the end of the school year.

Summer homework is something I didn't realize existed until recently. If you, like me, are not aware, some teachers send packets home designed to keep kids fresh in their studies.

A Florida teacher, wrote a Facebook post her summer assignment--pretty simple--rest and relax.

Betsy Eggart says she's encouraging students and parents to spend quality time together away from technology and just take it easy.

Eggart, who is the mom of two, says it's important kids don't burn out before the next school year.

She's gotten an A plus from a lot of people on the internet.

She says she never dreamed that when she wrote the post it would get the response that it has.

© 2018 WGRZ