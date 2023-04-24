Delta Sonic locations throughout WNY holding diaper drive

People can drop off diapers, wipes, soap, dental care and personal hygiene products at any local Delta Sonic location through May 8.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the days following the racist mass shooting at Tops Markets on May 14, 2022, Western New York mobilized to collect diapers and other basic needs to serve the community while the grocery store was temporarily closed.

Almost one year later, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of WNY is teaming up with Hope Rises and Buffalo Gives for a second annual diaper and hygiene product drive.

People can drop off diapers, wipes, soap, dental care and personal hygiene products at any local Delta Sonic location through May 8. The donations will benefit East Buffalo non-profit organizations: Every Bottom Covered and Home Beneath Our Feet.

Dwight Lowe, Founder and Director of Home Beneath Our Feet, says the drive is coming at a perfect time.

"It's been a rough winter. There's been a lot going on. What we want to do is just reach out and if you can help with the donations that would be great," he said.

His organization provides mentorship opportunities through gardening projects to children ages 7 and up. Lowe says donations of things like toothbrushes, socks, and soap can help set kids and their families up for success.

"It's to build their confidence," Lowe said. "To bring out the best version of themselves."

The initial drive in 2022 collected thousands of dollars worth of diapers, formula, and other necessities.

Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of WNY Vice President of Community Affairs Mike Ball hopes this year's drive can have an even larger impact.

"We encourage the City of Good Neighbors to come together again just like they did last year in record breaking numbers," he said.