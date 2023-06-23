Blood platelets needed by Buffalo cancer patients

Kevin O'Neill went live while undergoing a blood platelet donation at Roswell.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are a variety of ways WNYers can help patients at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. In addition to donating to the Ride For Roswell, folks can donate blood platelets to cancer patients receiving treatment at the Buffalo facility. Roswell has an apheresis center.

Apheresis is a medical procedure that involves the separation and removal of specific components from a person's blood. During apheresis, blood is withdrawn from the patient's body through a needle or catheter, and it is then processed using a specialized machine called an apheresis machine.

The machine separates the blood into its different components, such as red blood cells, plasma, platelets, or white blood cells, depending on the specific purpose of the procedure. The desired component is collected, while the remaining blood components are returned to the patient.

Apheresis can be used for various purposes. It may be performed to collect blood components, such as platelets or plasma, for transfusion to patients in need. The platelets Roswell collects stay in the building! They help those receiving cancer treatment in WNY.