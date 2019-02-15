AMHERST, N.Y. — Random Acts of Kindness Day is Sunday, February 17, and it's all about spreading some goodwill and encouraging others to pay it forward.

Daybreak's Melissa Holmes visited Windermere Boulevard Elementary in Amherst to surprise unsuspecting staff members, teachers and parents with gifts and surprises.

Some of the unsung heroes included:

James Rice, a long-time bus driver for First Student

Anna Wagner, a teacher assistant who has bus duty every day to monitor the kids as they are getting off bus and into the building

John Tobin, the head custodian who keeps the building clean and safe every day

Judy Sheridan, a clerk who is responsible for signing in guests, answering questions, and much more

Mary Lavin, early childhood principal who is retiring this year