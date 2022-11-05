Daring deck-builders are assembling Cave of the Winds walkway

The signature wooden walkway that takes tourists within an arm's length of Niagara Falls is being constructed. It's an amazing process to see.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — There's a song about chasing waterfalls, but maybe we need one about the hazards of building a deck underneath one.

The signature wooden walkway that takes tourists within an arm's length of Niagara Falls is being constructed. It's an amazing process to see. The Cave of the Winds is fully open at Niagara Falls State Park, including the "hurricane deck," later in May.

Kevin O'Neill got up close to these daring deck builders.