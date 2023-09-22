Curtain Up! celebrates 40th Anniversary as theater season kicks off in Buffalo

The annual street party will take place on Main Street following ten local theater productions on Friday, September 22nd.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo's theater community will kick off the season in style on Friday night, by taking part in a tradition four decades in the making.

Festivities will start Friday evening with a pre-party at the Bijou, then crowds are inviting to see one of the many productions happening at local theaters across Western New York.

"There's ten productions just happening tonight, and then after they see a show they come down here to Main Street and there's a free street party," 2023 Chair Lisa Ludwig said. "There is dancing and fire dancers. The AKG Art Mobile's going to be down here. There's going to be food. There's just going to be people celebrating everything it is about Buffalo theater."

The Theater District Association kicked off the celebrations earlier this week, when they inducted Western New York's Rosyln Ruff to the Plaza of Stars.

"We have such a diverse theater community here in Buffalo," Ludwig said. "You can see a comedy, you can see a musical, you can see a drama. All they have to do is go and look up all the different shows and go out and support. There's really a lot of great theater here in Buffalo."

Even if you can't get tickets for a performance on Friday night, Ludwig encourages all to attend the free street party, and see a show at a local theater anytime throughout the upcoming season.

"It's incredible," she said. "To have this tradition of 40 years, this type of theater community here in Buffalo, the size of a city like Buffalo." Ludwig said. "It's something that we're really proud of."