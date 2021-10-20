Crosby Avenue in Lockport has 3 Spectacular Spooky Houses

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Hey it’s scary enough living next to your mother-in law. Especially, when it's Halloween.
But, Lockport native Mike Stawicki is ok with it. In fact, he decorated his mother-in-law's house for the holiday.
Stawicki decorated three neighboring properties on Crosby Avenue in Lockport. It's amazing and worth the trip to see!
His house is an evil carnival. The in-laws have a haunted cornfield and across the street is a spooky cemetery. This season, as you can guess, is Mike’s favorite.
2 On Your Side's Kevin O'Neill says Stawicki's carnival-themed house is absolutely amazing. Evil vendors lure in victims while the undead enjoy the carousel or 12-foot Ferris wheel.
The cornfield features animated scary pumpkins along with a spider the size of a Subaru.
The displays are on every night. On Halloween weekend, they have a winding walk through experience within the evil carnival.
Do you want your Halloween house on TV? It’s not too late,, I’ll do one more next week. email Kevin O'Neill at kevin@wgrz.com.