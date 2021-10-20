Crosby Avenue in Lockport has 3 Spectacular Spooky Houses

One man decorated three neighboring homes for Halloween.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Hey it’s scary enough living next to your mother-in law. Especially, when it's Halloween.

But, Lockport native Mike Stawicki is ok with it. In fact, he decorated his mother-in-law's house for the holiday.

Stawicki decorated three neighboring properties on Crosby Avenue in Lockport. It's amazing and worth the trip to see!

His house is an evil carnival. The in-laws have a haunted cornfield and across the street is a spooky cemetery. This season, as you can guess, is Mike’s favorite.

2 On Your Side's Kevin O'Neill says Stawicki's carnival-themed house is absolutely amazing. Evil vendors lure in victims while the undead enjoy the carousel or 12-foot Ferris wheel.

The cornfield features animated scary pumpkins along with a spider the size of a Subaru.

The displays are on every night. On Halloween weekend, they have a winding walk through experience within the evil carnival.