Creatures After Dark running at Botanical Gardens

Check out the new exhibit Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights now through the end of October.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Some new residents have moved into the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens as part of its newest exhibit, which runs now through the end of October.

"Creatures After Dark" features several illuminated creatures made out of plants, including dinosaurs made of moss and topiaries, a giant buffalo, a dragonfly, and a shark.

The exhibit comes during a busy month for the gardens. It will also host a "Thurs-Date" Night on Thursday October 20, a BOOtanical Celebration for kids on October 23, along with the ongoing mum and coleus exhibits.