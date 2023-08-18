Couple celebrates real-life proposal during Shakespeare in Delaware Park performance

Audiences at a recent performance of "Romeo and Juliet" were expecting to see a love story play out on stage. No one saw a surprise real-life proposal coming, too.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As assistant stage manager for Shakespeare in Delaware Park, Sage Becker arrives to the hill two and a half hours before each performance, to make sure things run smoothly the rest of the night.

"This is actually my first year working here," Becker said. "We moved to Buffalo together last summer, so I wanted to get involved in the theater scene."

Rain or shine, their fiancé Sierra Johnson is usually sitting front and center on a picnic blanket.

"I think my very first performance that I sat through, it almost got cancelled," Johnson said. "They chugged right through the second half. I love all of them. they're amazing."

Sage's role is usually strictly behind the scenes, but last Sunday, some members of the cast pulled them out during intermission.

"I was just told I was going to help the actors out during intermission that night to pass the hat, because that's how Shakespeare in the Park collects all their donations," they said.

That's when Sierra went off script.

"They're like Sage, we have a little extra surprise for you, and that's when I hopped right up on stage. I couldn't even look at the crowd I was so nervous," Johnson said. "Just wanted to let you know I want to be your biggest fan for the rest of our lives and got down on one knee. I'm glad I didn't fall."

Sage never saw it coming.

"Oh it threw the actors off too, because I've gotten to be really good friends with all the actors and they kept picking on me all night. They were like, you messed me up because I'm so happy and now I have to go on stage and be angry and sad. All of the emotions.

They say things happen on the hill, and for this one night in Delaware Park, Romeo and Juliet had a happy ending.

"Working on this show has been one of the most amazing experiences of my life," Becker said to their fiancé. "The fact that I got to spend even five minutes on stage with you made it even more amazing."

The final performances of Romeo and Juliet take place August 18th, 19th, and 20th at 7:15 p.m.

More information is available here.