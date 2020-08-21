Corning Museum glass blowers come up with innovative solution to challenge posed by wearing masks

The Corning Museum of Glass is back open to visitors seven days a week.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you're looking for a road trip to round out the summer, the Corning Museum of Glass is a good option. It's a couple of hours away from Buffalo, and since it's in-state, you don't have to quarantine when you return.

The museum has been back open since early July, with safety measures in place for guests and staff, including advance online ticketing, temperature screenings, and reduced capacity of 25%. Masks are required for everyone, including the glass blowers, which has created a unique challenge for them, since they usually blow on the glass with their mouths to shape it during their live demos.

"So you'll see us blowing glass just like you love to see glassblowing in corning, but just a little bit of a different spin," explained Eric Meek, Sr. Manager Hot Glass Programs. "Our glassmakers have become accustomed to using their foot to blow glass rather than their mouth. So it's really been a fun new way for us to do this ancient tradition."

We’re officially open to the public again! From our galleries to demonstrations and even Make Your Own Glass experiences, we’re ready to delight our guests again. The Museum is open seven days a week, 9 am to 7 pm. Plan your visit at https://t.co/lTOYUwSou1. pic.twitter.com/W6F1nvjcAb — corningmuseum (@corningmuseum) July 1, 2020

Even though capacity at the museum is reduced, they've increased the number of demos so that everyone can see the glassmakers and flameworkers. There's also a make-your-own glass experience, which has also been re-imagined to limit contact with other guests as much as possible.