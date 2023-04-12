Competition will celebrate the best mocktails in Buffalo

"Buffalo's Best Mocktail Competition" will pit six local bartenders against each other to determine the city's best non-alcoholic beverage.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Mocktails are getting more popular with Western New Yorkers, and are featured on the regular menus of many local bars and restaurants. Now, you have a chance to vote for Buffalo's best.

Buffalo's Best Mocktail competition will pit six local bartenders against each other. It's all happening Wednesday, April 19th at Twin Petrels Seltzer Company. The event's founder tells us it's close to selling out.

"I started this in 2021 because I saw that there was a lot of cocktail competitions that were happening, but I didn't see any mocktail competitions that were happening," Lindsey Robson said. "Over the years, mocktails have gotten a lot more publicity. People either don't want to drink for a night or they just don't want to drink forever, so why not have something fun that people can go to and enjoy themselves, if they don't feel like drinking for the night."

Tickets are $15 and event will also feature a full bar for people who do wish to enjoy an adult beverage.