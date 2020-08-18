Colorful signs keep people safe without scaring them

Oxford Pennant's new Safework Signs help businesses inform, but not alarm people about pandemic procedures.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — From grocery stores to restaurants, hair salons and more. Walk into any business lately, and you'll be bombarded with signage, reminding people to wash their hands, wear masks and social distance.

Even though we're getting used to these messages and procedures, seeing them in writing can still be startling, a stark reminder that we're living in a pandemic. While business owners want to keep customers and employees safe, they also don't want to scare them. That's how the idea for Safeworks Signs started.

It's a new project from Oxford Pennant. They're the designers and manufacturers of wool and felt pennants and banners, located in the theater district in downtown Buffalo. When they reopened in Phase 1, they created bright and colorful signage to hang around the office, reminding staff to wear masks, wash their hands and keep a social distance.

Founder Dave Horesh says it wasn't long afterward that people started to ask for the signs to hang in their own businesses and workplaces.

"We made these signs for ourselves. They were signs that said, 'wear a mask,' but they didn't have exclamation points all over them, they weren't bright red, they didn't look like safety signs They were just nice looking reminders," he told 2 On Your Side. "So after enough businesses asked for them, we started making them for our friends. and we thought if other people want signage for their business that looks like that, doesn't scare customers or employees, we should make it available."