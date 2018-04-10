Happy National Taco Day.

I have to start with an apology because I completely dropped the ball on reminding you about one our country's greatest sporting events and we are going to be a little late filling out our brackets but it's okay because we're only a day behind.

That's right. Fat Bear Week started yesterday.

Now, I'm sure you guys know this already but I'll explain it anyway.

Katmai National Park in Alaska holds a competition each year as the area's brown bears finish fattening up on salmon before heading off to hibernate for the winter. The website Mashable came up with an incredible illustrated bracket. It also has breakdown of all the competitors.

The park posts pictures on its Facebook page of the bears taken from their web cameras--which you can also watch--and the public votes on which bears they think have gotten the fattest. The winners each day advance to the next round.

You can get in on the action. Fat Bear Week runs until Tuesday, October 9th.

My money's on Divot. I think he'll go pretty far this year.

Ruby Rose is leading the pack as the most dangerous celebrity on the Internet at least according to the Internet company McAfee.

The company says searches for the "Orange is the New Black" actress often lead people to click on malicious websites. Hackers take advantage of people's curiosity to infect devices and even steal identities.

Avril Lavigne used to hold the title of most dangerous celeb.

Kristin Cavallari is second on the list and the Kardashians are pretty high up as well.

A search for Pete Gallivan, by the way, is only dangerous for those who envy salon-quality hair.

Finally, I feel like I would be friends with whoever is working at Hasbro right now.

The toy company has released parodies of its classic games with millennials in mind--here they are:

The Game of LIFE: Quarter Life Crisis--now with crippling debt!

Botched Operation

Sorry! Not Sorry!

Mystery Date: Catfished

Clue: What Happened Last Night? Lost in Vegas.

They are in Target stores now and retail for about 20 dollars.

