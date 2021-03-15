Clann Na Cara Irish dancers celebrate St. Patrick's Day with virtual performances

Dancers have turned to technology for practices and performances.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The familiar sounds of Irish music and tap of Irish dancers in Western New York are back in 2021, though performances have taken on a new look.

Clann Na Cara Dance has locations in Kenmore and Orchard Park and has been around for about 15 years, but last year was perhaps the most challenging for the dancers.

Performances were cancelled in 2020 — many at the very last minute — as the statewide COVID-19 shutdown began right around St. Patrick's Day.

"We had that all planned out and scheduled, and the dancers were ready for it last year. We had maybe five of them actually happen before the shutdown occurred," said Erin Mansour of Clann Na Cara Dance. "Dancers were disappointed of course because they love being out in the community and performing, and they were sad to miss it."

During the shutdown, dancers turned to Zoom for virtual practices with their fellow dancers. Some students practiced in their garages or outside while others turned their basements into dance stages.

At the time, dancers didn't know what the coming months would look like, let alone 2021, so they just kept dancing so their skills wouldn't get rusty. They kept moving, but it wasn't always easy.

"When things started to shut down, we started to do Zoom classes online. and started to become more self motivated to practice more because you're at home rather than at the studio surrounded by people. It was definitely difficult," said dancer Brigid Gannon, 16.

That technology (along with the dancers) is taking center stage this month as the dancers perform virtually for audiences across Western New York. They've gotten requests for recorded performances and live performances on Facebook and Zoom. They are also doing a couple of small, socially distant, outdoor performances.

The dancers wear masks at all times, and the dance routine itself has changed — the dancers are more spaced out, and they don't hold hands. There are also fewer people in the studio at one time.

In a normal year, Clann Na Cara would do as many as 80 performances at restaurants, parties, and nursing homes. Dozens of dancers might be a part of a single performance. COVID-19 safety guidelines have changed where they perform, but the reason they perform is the same — to celebrate their heritage and love for dance.