City of Buffalo hosting series of events for Small Business Week

The events will take place virtually through the Beverly Gray Business Exchange Center
Credit: WGRZ-TV

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The first week in May is National Small Business Week, and the City of Buffalo is honoring celebrating small business owners with a week of events aimed at connecting them with resources to help them come out of the pandemic thriving.

The week will kick off on Tuesday, May 4th at 12pm, with leaders from the Beverly Gray Exchange Center joining representatives from City Hall and The Foundry to discuss small business resources in Buffalo. You can register for the virtual event here

On Thursday May 6th at noon, the Beverly Gray Business Exchange Center will team up with Next Street to host a virtual roundtable discussion with experts on corporate and government contracts. You can register for the virtual event here

    

