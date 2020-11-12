Christmas window decorating contest is a Covid-safe activity in Batavia

Each year, small businesses in Batavia compete to win the most votes for their holiday window displays.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — Many holiday traditions aren't able to happen safely this year, but this is an example of one that can still go on as normal.

Most retail shops decorate for the holidays this time of year, but in Batavia they take it very seriously, In fact, it's a competition. Fifteen businesses along Main Street are trying to win the annual Downtown Batavia Window Decorating Contest when voting ends Friday.

People can either drive through or stroll along to check the windows out, then vote for their favorite one by 5 p.m. today on Facebook page for the Batavia Daily News.

There was even more enthusiasm for the contest this year, so the Batavia Business Improvement District added a wreath contest, too.

"Local businesses, surrounding organizations, groups, even families got in on the wreath contest, just as another way to add some holiday spirit," said the BBID's Executive Director, Beth Kemp. "But also to continue to promote our small businesses and the importance of shopping small especially this year."

Owner Don Brown at Charles Men Shop says even though the contest is competitive, it brings the community together every year.

"It's not just the business owners," he said. "They'll pull people that are family members or friends that have skill sets there that will help decorate the window, and again when you have a cohesive downtown where you're all Christmas, all the retailers are participating or a good number of them are participating, you just get a better overall show."