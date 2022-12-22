Christmas services still on at Our Lady of Victory Basilica, with live-stream options

"The Basilica will be open, and we will have mass," Msgr. David LiPuma said.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The decorations are up at Buffalo's largest church is ready for some of its largest and most important masses of the year, which are still on for now.

"We are blessed here because we do have live stream options, so a couple weeks ago when we had that winter storm on the weekend, we were able to live stream all of our masses," Mgsr. David LiPuma said.

LiPuma says Our Lady of Victory National Shrine and Basilica will have crews plowing the parking lots 24-7 to clear the way for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services.

"We're hoping and praying that that combination of things, people will have the opportunity to come, and if not, they certainly in the comfort of their home and participate that way," he said.

Services are set for 4 p.m., 6 p.m., and midnight on Saturday, as well as 8 a.m., 10 a.m., and noon on Sunday.

"We do always caution people to be very careful, because even if we're plowed, it's slippery, I don't want people falling and getting hurt in any way. So they need to be safe," LiPuma said.

"I guess first and foremost everybody has to look at their own life and say what's good for me, and if I can make it, great. We welcome everybody. That's our tagline. All are welcome. So the Basilica will be open. And we will have mass."

You can stream services through the OLV website, by clicking on the "Live Stream" option at the top of the homepage.